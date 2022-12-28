Martin is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.
Martin will replace Eric Gordon (groin) in the starting five Tuesday. However, Gordon will likely reclaim his starting spot Thursday, as he is just sitting out the second night of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Not starting Monday•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Mediocre showing in spot start•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Draws start•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Improved effort in loss Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Delivers solid showing•
-
Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Spot start reaps 13 points•