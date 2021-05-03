Martin had 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and a block across 32 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Knicks.

Martin has scored in double digits in four of his last five appearances and seems to have carved a steady role as a bench weapon for Houston ahead of the final weeks of the regular season. He's undoubtedly going through his most prolific stretch of the campaign and is averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest during that five-game span.