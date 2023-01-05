Martin had 16 points (7-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Martin was coming off a streak of subpar performances off the bench, but he bounced back admirably here and was one of Houston's top performers in a game where the entire offense sputtered. He's averaging just 10.0 points per game since the start of December.