Martin closed with 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Martin replaced Jabari Smith (illness) in the starting lineup, scoring in double-digits for the fourth time in his last six games. The Rockets continue to play him ahead of Tari Eason, opening the door for him to be considered in standard formats. He has been a fringe top-150 player over the past week in what has basically been a best-case scenario. He can be streamed in, although the upside is far from spectacular.