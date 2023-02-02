Martin had 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Thunder.
Martin has started 10 consecutive games, and he's been a well-rounded contributor during that time. He posted double-doubles in two of his three appearances prior to Wednesday's victory, and he matched his second-highest assist total of the season against Oklahoma City. Across his last 10 outings, he's averaged 14.0 points and 8.2 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.
