Martin tallied 21 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's blowout loss to the Rockets.

The 20-year-old logged the second-most minutes on the team Sunday, delivering an impressive all-around performance. In the three games since being called up from the G League, he's averaging 16.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field in the span. Until John Wall (knee), Christian Wood (ankle) and Eric Gordon (groin) return to the lineup, feel free to stream Martin if you need across-the-board production.