Martin ended with 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 loss to the Grizzlies.
Martin has found fantasy value thorughout the season due to a heavy workload and decent production across the board. Wednesday marks his season high scoring total while also chipping in two rejections on the defensive end. Martin has waiver appeal for fantasy managers in the final stretch of their playoffs.
