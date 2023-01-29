Martin had 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block over 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 win over Detroit.

Martin shot efficiently from the field and notched his second double-double in three games. He's managed to score in double figures in seven of his team's last eight contests, averaging 14.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists over this stretch.