Martin supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 99-91 loss to Indiana.

Martin replaced Kevin Porter (back) in the starting lineup Friday, ending with yet another serviceable performance. Despite his role changing constantly, Martin has been able to flirt with 12-team viability. He is inside the top 200 for the season and while he is better suited to deeper formats, those in standard leagues can look to stream him in on nights such as this.