Martin finished with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Monday's 95-93 loss to the Clippers.

Martin has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings off the bench, and he also posted a season-high mark in blocks in this contest. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis and the fact that he comes off the bench on a regular basis limits his upside, but he's trending in the right direction of late. He's averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game over his last four appearances.