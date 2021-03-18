Martin registered 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 loss to the Warriors.

The 20-year-old continues to play heavy minutes off the bench for the injury-riddled Rockets. Over his past five games, Martin is averaging 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds with low-end production across-the-board while shooting 53 percent from the field. He should continue playing 30-plus minutes a game while producing decent fantasy lines as long as John Wall (knee) and Eric Gordon (groin) are out of the lineup.