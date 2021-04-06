Martin collected 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 133-130 loss to the Suns on Monday.

Martin was able to score in double figures for the first time since March 17th while also blocking at least two shots for the fifth time this season. The forward has had a consistent role off the bench for the struggling Rockets but doesn't provide enough scoring or help in other categories to offer much fantasy value. Over his last six games, Martin has shot 76.0 percent from the field, but it has led to only 7.7 points per game.