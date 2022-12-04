Martin produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to Golden State.

Martin replaced Eric Gordon (rest) in the starting lineup, tallying 13 points with very little else. The Rockets were never really in this one, falling behind early in the piece. As a result, many of the starters were limited, including Martin. Despite a relatively consistent role this season, he has been unable to establish himself as a 12-team asset, something that is unlikely to change anytime soon.