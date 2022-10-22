Martin will start Saturday's game at Milwaukee, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Eric Gordon (rest/groin) sitting out, Martin will get his first start of the season. In two starts last year, he averaged 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 35.0 minutes.
