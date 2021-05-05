Martin will start Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 20-year-old will receive the start Wednesday since Houston has an extensive injury report. Martin had 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-8 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists in 42 minutes in his only other start this season.
