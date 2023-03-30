Martin is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pistons due to a left hip flexor strain.

Martin has been a solid piece for the Rockets this season, averaging a career-high 12.7 points per game on a career-best 57.0 percent from the field, albeit with a career-low 31.9 percent mark from deep. He has yet to miss a game this season, but that string of showings could end Friday. The team should release an official word on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET opening tipoff.