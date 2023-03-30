Martin produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Nets.

Martin continues to be a relevant name down the stretch of the 2022-23 campaign, as he's now scored in double figures in each of his last six appearances. He's also helped out on the boards over this stretch, averaging 4.8 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per contest. Martin should continue to see a similar workload as the season winds down, barring any big rotation changes by Houston's coaching staff.