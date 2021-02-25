Martin recorded 25 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and 12 rebounds over 36 minutes in Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Swarm.

Martin has continued to be one of the top performers for the Vipers, and he led the team in rebounds en route to yet another double-double Tuesday. He was unable to generate production in other areas, but he's now averaging 19.4 points and 12.4 rebounds over 34.0 minutes per game this season.