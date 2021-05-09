Martin recorded 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Jazz.
Martin has been enjoying a great run with the Rockets due to the rash of injuries that are affecting Houston, and he's taking advantage of that -- he now has two double-doubles over his last three appearances and has scored in double digits in five games in a row. Martin is averaging 21.0 points per game over that five-game span.
