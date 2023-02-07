Martin finished Monday's 140-120 loss to the Kings with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes.

Martin continues to deliver scarce production in most of the peripheral categories, but he's been an excellent source of efficient scoring and solid rebounding numbers since entering the starting five in place of Kevin Porter (foot). During his ongoing 13-game run with the top unit, Martin has averaged 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.