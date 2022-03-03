Martin delivered a season-high 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and added seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes Wednesday in the Rockets' 132-127 overtime loss to the Jazz.

After Jae'Sean Tate's night ended early due to an ankle injury, Martin stepped in to fill most of the minutes at power forward and finished with what may have been his best fantasy line of the season. The second-year forward has flashed this sort of multi-category upside on the few occasions he's handled big minutes loads in the past, so he could make for an intriguing speculative pickup if Tate misses more time. Even before Tate suffered the injury, Martin had been angling for a larger role, as he entered Wednesday's contest with averages of 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.1 assists in 22.6 minutes over the prior seven contests.