Martin logged 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 97-95 loss to the Heat.

Martin had another efficient performance and found a way to contribute on both ends of the court despite the Rockets losing again. Martin has been a regular starter since Jan. 13 and is not expected to move back to the bench anytime soon, especially if he continues to play as well as he's done of late. He's reached the 15-point mark in six of his last seven appearances and is averaging 15.3 points with 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game across six February outings.