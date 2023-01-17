Martin amassed 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers.

All five of Houston's starters scored in double figures Monday, and Martin finished fourth on the team with 17 points. The third-year forward also tied for second on the Rockets in both rebounds (seven) and blocks (two), with the latter tying his season-high mark. Martin has started each of Houston's past three contests, averaging 15.0 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 triples over that span.