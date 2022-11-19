Martin will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Pacers, Kelly Iko of The Atheltic reports.
Martin will get a look with the unit with Kevin Porter (back) set to miss the contest. Martin has eclipsed 30 minutes of playing time in each of his three previous starts while failing to hit that mark in any game off the bench, so he's likely headed for extended minutes in this one.
