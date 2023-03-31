Martin (hip) will warm up with the intention of playing in Friday's game versus the Pistons, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Martin has yet to miss a game in the 2022-23 campaign and looks set on keeping that streak alive Friday, though official confirmation may not surface until closer to the 8 p.m. ET opening tipoff. Martin has started every game since Jan. 13 as well, averaging 14.9 points, 6.4 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks over 32.2 minutes per game in that span.