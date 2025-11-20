Durant provided 20 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Cavaliers.

Durant struggled to reach the 20-point mark Wednesday night, hitting at a clip of just 33.3 percent from the field while also failing to find his groove from beyond the arc. There wasn't much to feel good about outside of his scoring production, though it was reassuring to see the Texas product put up 20 or more points for a sixth straight matchup, even on a night he clearly couldn't buy a bucket.