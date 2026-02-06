Durant recorded 31 points (11-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, one assist and five steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 loss to Charlotte.

Durant played well enough to keep Houston in the game, but he received little help from his teammates. The 37-year-old posted a solid showing from beyond the arc after struggling to a 4-for-16 clip in his previous three matchups and turned in his 19th game of 30 or more points through 47 appearances so far this season.