Durant contributed 25 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and one steal in 44 minutes during Monday's 128-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

The five rejections were not only a season high for Durant, but they also equaled his total from his prior 13 games combined. The future Hall of Famer also scored at least 25 points for the fifth time in seven contests since returning to the Rockets after attending to a personal matter in late November. Over that stretch, he's averaging 25.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and a sizzling 50.0 percent (14-for-28) from beyond the arc.