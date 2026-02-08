Durant logged 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 win over the Thunder.

Facing the team that made him the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant let his younger teammates take the lead in terms of usage and shot volume -- he was fifth among Houston's starters in FG attempts -- but he still reached 20 points for the seventh time in his last nine games. Over that stretch, Durant is averaging 26.1 points, 4.8 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.2 steals.