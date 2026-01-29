Durant notched 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 loss to the Spurs.

Durant posted a significant regression after averaging 33.7 points over the last three games. His two rebounds marked his second-lowest total of the season, which was also a severe dip from his average of 7.3 rebounds over the same three-game stretch. The Rockets went 2-1 during the run, illustrating Houston's dependency on Durant for positive results.