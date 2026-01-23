Durant finished Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to Philadelphia with 36 points (13-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 44 minutes.

Durant was responsible for half of Houston's 16 turnovers in the six-point loss, tying his season high in giveaways and finishing with a minus-15 plus/minus. Alperen Sengun posted a team-worst minus-18 differential, recording 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals, two blocks and two turnovers across 38 minutes in the loss.