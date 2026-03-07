Durant logged 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block over 39 minutes during the Rockets' 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Durant was one of three Rockets players to score at least 20 points in Friday's game. However, the veteran forward had trouble taking care of the ball and tied a season high with eight turnovers. Since the All-Star break, Durant has averaged 27.7 points on 52.7 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals over 36.8 minutes per game.