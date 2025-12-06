Durant popped off for 28 points (11-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block over 32 minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the Suns.

Durant reached a big career milestone Friday night, as he surpassed 31-thousand career points, something only eight other NBA players have accomplished. Per Will Guillory of The Athletic, when Durant was asked after the game what he would have said if someone told him as a kid that he'd score 31,000-plus career points, Durant responded, "Ya damn right."