Rockets' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant posted 26 points (9-21 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes in Monday's 100-97 win over the Suns.
Durant didn't deliver his most efficient performance, particularly from beyond the arc, though he led the Rockets in points and hit the game-winning triple in the final seconds. The veteran forward was also active on the glass, grabbing a season-high-tying 10 boards en route to his third double-double on the campaign. Alperen Sengun (ankle) is expected to miss around two weeks, so the Rockets will rely heavily on Durant, who has now scored 20-plus points in 11 straight games.
