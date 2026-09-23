Durant pushed back Monday on the idea of playing reduced minutes in his 20th season, per Ben DuBose of USA Today.

The future Hall of Famer logged 78 regular-season appearances last year, his most since 2018-19 with the Warriors. Durant also averaged 36.4 minutes per game before going down with an ankle injury and missing five of Houston's six playoff contests, but it doesn't sound like the 37-year-old perennial All-Star is ready to take it easy by any means for the contending Rockets in 2026-27. Durant trails only LeBron James among the NBA's active minutes leaders.