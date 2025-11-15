Durant generated 30 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes of Friday's 140-116 win over the Trail Blazers

Durant delivered his fourth 30-point game of the campaign, and his second in the last three gams. Although the 37-year-old is still producing at a high level offensively, he has taken a minor step back so far in 2025-26. His 25.1 points per game would be his fewest in a regular season since the 2016-17 campaign. He's shooting 50.5 percent from the field, which would be his worst mark since the 2015-16 campaign. But just 11 games into the year, those numbers will have plenty of time to rise.