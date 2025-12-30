Durant contributed 30 points (13-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 34 minutes in Monday's 126-119 win over the Pacers.

Durant turned in an efficient performance from the field and finished as Houston's leading scorer. The superstar has recorded 30 points in back-to-back outings, and he has now scored 22 or more in eight straight games. The veteran forward also finished second on the Rockets in assists, dishing out at least five for a third consecutive contest. Durant has been especially productive of late, averaging 26.2 points, 6.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game over his last five outings.