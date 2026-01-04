Durant finished Saturday's 110-104 loss to the Mavericks with 34 points (14-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three blocks over 38 minutes.

Durant started strong and finished fast with 14 and 12 points in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. He has scored 30-plus points in three of his last four games and hasn't dipped below the 20-point threshold since Dec. 11 against the Clippers (16). Over his last 10 outings, Durant has averaged 27.5 points on 57.3 percent shooting (including 46.6 percent from three on 5.8 3PA/G), 6.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over 37.3 minutes per game.