Durant accumulated 35 points (14-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 victory over Charlotte.

Durant posted an impressive shooting performance and pulled his weight on the defensive end by accounting for three of the team's eight blocks. Only two other starters scored in double figures, so it was Durant who carried the offense to a win. The 37-year-old has also been more involved on the boards of late by grabbing eight rebounds in back-to-back showings.