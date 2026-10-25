Durant ended Saturday's 121-114 win over the Hawks with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes.

The 22 points led the Rockets on the night, but the team used very balanced scoring to secure the road win -- all five starters scored at least 14 points, and Tari Eason dropped 19 off the bench as well. Durant is looking a little more comfortable to begin his second season with Houston, scoring at least 20 points in all three games so far and averaging 24.0 points, 5.7 boards, 3.7 assists and 2.3 threes while shooting what would be a career-high 56.1 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent (7-for-13) from three-point range.