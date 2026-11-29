Durant finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 25 minutes during Saturday's 131-93 win over the 76ers.

The nature of Houston's win limited Durant's playing time and offensive workload, with six Rockets scoring in double figures. The veteran forward remains an elite fantasy option due to his combination of scoring volume and efficiency, and there's little reason to be concerned about his relatively modest production in such a lopsided contest. While he's failed to reach the 20-point mark twice in his last four games, those are the only two instances in which he hasn't done it over his last 12 appearances.