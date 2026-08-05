Rockets' Kevin Durant: Facing similar role

Durant (ankle) averaged 26.0 points per game during his first season with Houston and continued to cement his place among the NBA's all-time great scorers, moving into the top five on the league's career 30-point games list.

He also helped lead the Rockets to a 52-30 record and a playoff berth despite battling injuries late in the year. Houston made no major changes to its core during the offseason, so Durant should once again operate as the club's primary scoring option while chasing another deep postseason run.