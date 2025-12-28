Durant ended Saturday's 117-100 win over the Cavaliers with 30 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes.

Durant turned back the clock with an efficient performance, and he carried the Rockets to a comfortable 17-point win over the Cavaliers. This was Durant's third game with 30 or more points across his last six outings, and it'd be fair to say he's going through his most prolific stretch of the campaign. Durant is also on a run of seven straight games with 20-plus points, averaging 27.0 points per game in that span.