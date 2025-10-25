Durant finished with 37 points (9-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 16-18 FT), three rebounds, an assist, three steals and a block across 28 minutes in Friday's 115-111 loss to the Pistons.

Durant delivered 23 points in the Opening Night loss to the Thunder, and even though this 37-point outburst didn't prevent the Rockets from remaining winless, it was strong proof of what Durant can bring to the table for Houston. The veteran forward should continue to operate as the Rockets' go-to option offensively, even ahead of Alperen Sengun, based on what he's shown in his first outings of the campaign.