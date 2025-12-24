Rockets' Kevin Durant: Hits for 22 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant registered 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-108 loss to the Clippers.
Durant usually turns it up when he faces James Harden, but his solid result wasn't enough to contain the Clippers' scoring onslaught. Durant's totals could have been higher, but the Rockets elected to sit him for the entire fourth quarter after the Clippers pulled ahead to a 16-point lead after three quarters. He'll hope to bounce back Thursday, when the Rockets take their first crack at the Lakers on Christmas Day.
More News
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Records double-double in OT loss•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Pours in 31 in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Excels despite loss•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Busy at both ends of court Monday•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Subpar shooting performance•
-
Rockets' Kevin Durant: Crosses 31K-point plateau in win•