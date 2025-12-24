Durant registered 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-108 loss to the Clippers.

Durant usually turns it up when he faces James Harden, but his solid result wasn't enough to contain the Clippers' scoring onslaught. Durant's totals could have been higher, but the Rockets elected to sit him for the entire fourth quarter after the Clippers pulled ahead to a 16-point lead after three quarters. He'll hope to bounce back Thursday, when the Rockets take their first crack at the Lakers on Christmas Day.