The Rockets signed Durant to a two-year, $90 million extension Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Signs had been pointing toward Durant and the Rockets agreeing to an extension, and on Sunday the two sides finalized a two-year deal that reportedly includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. The veteran forward was acquired from the Suns in June in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and six draft picks. While Durant's final season in Phoenix was a disappointment from a team standpoint, the future Hall of Famer still delivered strong production, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43 percent from deep across 62 regular-season games.