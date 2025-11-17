Durant racked up 35 points (13-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block in 45 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 overtime win over the Magic.

Durant fell two points shy of a new season high, but he still helped lead the Rockets to a hard-fought victory in overtime. The superstar forward is off to an excellent start with his new squad, posting at least 20 points in 10 of his first 12 games. Durant has averaged 25.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.1 minutes per contest overall, shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.