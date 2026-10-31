Durant finished with 28 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes in Friday's 116-111 loss to Dallas.

With Alperen Sengun (back) sidelined for the second consecutive contest, Durant was more involved offensively than usual, ending the night with a season-high 20 shot attempts. While the 38-year-old was inefficient from deep Friday, that should be considered an isolated incident, as he has shot 42.3 percent from behind the arc in his first six appearances of the 2026-27 campaign.