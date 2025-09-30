Durant (ankle) appears to be very open to the idea of signing a contract extension with the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Durant was traded to Houston on June 22, with the team aiming to be a title contender during the 2025-26 campaign. Along with the superstar forward getting a chance at another fresh start, he can see himself committing to the team long-term. "I do see myself signing a contract extension. I can't tell you exactly when it'll happen but I do see it happening." The two-time NBA champion is coming off another strong season, as he played in 62 regular-season games, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 52.7 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range.