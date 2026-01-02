Durant posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists and five rebounds across 37 minutes in Thursday's 120-96 win over the Nets.

Durant delivered an efficient performance from the field and finished as Houston's second-leading scorer, recording at least 22 points for a ninth straight game. The superstar forward also dished out a game- and season-high 11 assists, securing his second double-double through 29 regular-season appearances. Over his last five appearances, Durant has averaged 25.8 points, 6.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per contest.